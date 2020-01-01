Blues' Tyler Bozak: Lone bright spot in loss
Bozak scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Bozak tallied at 14:53 of the first period to tie the game at one, converting on an Alexander Steen feed. The 33-year-old center has been on fire lately, with five of his eight goals this season coming in the last seven games. Bozak is up to 18 points, 61 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in 40 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.