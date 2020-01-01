Bozak scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Bozak tallied at 14:53 of the first period to tie the game at one, converting on an Alexander Steen feed. The 33-year-old center has been on fire lately, with five of his eight goals this season coming in the last seven games. Bozak is up to 18 points, 61 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in 40 appearances.