Blues' Tyler Bozak: Looks fit to play in Game 1
Bozak (undisclosed) is projected to slot in as the third-line center for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals versus the Jets on Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Considering Bozak was able to practice without restrictions Monday, it's no surprise to see him reflected on the active depth chart after a one-game absence. A veteran capable of playing in a number of situations, Bozak posted 13 goals and 25 assists to complement eight power-play points through 72 games in the regular season.
