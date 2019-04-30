Bozak scored a goal and an assist during Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 3 of their Western Conference Second Round series.

The veteran center has now scored two goals and five points -- already a career postseason high -- through nine games, although's Monday performance was his first multi-point effort. Bozak is seeing consistent ice time on the second power-play unit, but it's not translating into production. He has only one helper with the man advantage so far in the playoffs.