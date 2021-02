Bozak (upper body) skated on his own Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bozak hasn't played since Jan. 26. He's making progress toward his return to the lineup, and head coach Craig Berube said that Bozak could return to practice Wednesday if he avoids a setback. A quick return to the lineup would be a major boost for the Blues, who are already without Robert Thomas (thumb) and Ivan Barbashev (ankle) long term.