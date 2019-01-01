Blues' Tyler Bozak: Missing scoresheet less often
Bozak didn't factor into the scoring in Monday's 2-1 road loss to the Rangers.
Bozak was due for an off-night considering he entered this game with two goals and three assists in the last seven contests. The heater is rooted from his budding chemistry with skilled two-way rookie Robert Thomas on the third line, and Bozak would stand to benefit even more if Robby Fabbri (shoulder) -- who was back in action after missing the past 11 games Monday -- can finally stay healthy for an extended period of time.
