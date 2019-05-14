Bozak registered an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Bozak now has a goal and two helpers during a three-game point streak, going plus-4 in that span. Bozak has been limited to a third-line role this season, collecting 38 points in 72 regular-season games and another eight points in 15 postseason appearances.