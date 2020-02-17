Blues' Tyler Bozak: Nets first goal in over a month
Bozak scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.
Bozak benefited from a fortunate bounce on his goal, as his centering pass from below the goal line banked off a sprawled Nashville defenseman and past goaltender Pekka Rinne. The goal tied the game at 1-1 midway through the second period but it was the only offense St. Louis could muster. It was Bozak's first goal since Jan. 13, snapping his 11-game dry spell. The 33-year-old has 12 goals and 27 points in 58 games this season.
