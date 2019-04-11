Blues' Tyler Bozak: Nets game-winning goal
Bozak scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
Down a goal after one period, St. Louis took the lead late in the third on Bozak's goal, with the go-ahead marker coming at 2:05. In addition to providing the decisive goal, Bozak finished a plus-1 and also committed a minor penalty. He recorded a game-high six shots on goal as well. The series remains far from decided, but a win in the opener is a big deal for the Blues. The two teams next play Friday.
