Bozak scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Down a goal after one period, St. Louis took the lead late in the third on Bozak's goal, with the go-ahead marker coming at 2:05. In addition to providing the decisive goal, Bozak finished a plus-1 and also committed a minor penalty. He recorded a game-high six shots on goal as well. The series remains far from decided, but a win in the opener is a big deal for the Blues. The two teams next play Friday.