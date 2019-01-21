Blues' Tyler Bozak: No go Monday
Bozak (concussion) will not play Monday versus the Kings, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bozak will sit out a ninth consecutive game, still slowed by a concussion. His next chance to play comes Wednesday in Anaheim, though the Blues may opt to sit him once again and allow Bozak to rest until after the All-Star break.
