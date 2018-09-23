Blues' Tyler Bozak: Not playing Sunday
Bozak (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Columbus.
Bozak will miss his second straight preseason contest while dealing with a sore groin. There's no set timetable for his return, but it doesn't appear to be a long-term issue.
