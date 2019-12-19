Blues' Tyler Bozak: Not playing Wednesday
Bozak (illness) was missing from warmups and won't play in Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bozak was just heating up and showcasing chemistry with Robert Thomas, recording two goals and as many assists over the past four games. His absence will allow Troy Brouwer to re-enter the lineup.
