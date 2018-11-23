Blues' Tyler Bozak: Not scoring goals
Bozak has zero goals, five assists and 21 shots on net in the last nine games.
Bozak didn't come to the Blues as a high-profile goal scorer since he scored just 11 times last year, but he's firing at a high rate and simply not converting. The 32-year-old pivot is logging substantial power-play time, though, with three minutes on the man advantage per game.
