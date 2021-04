Bozak recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Bozak had a hand in Zach Sanford's opening goal in the first period and Justin Faulk's tally to make it a 7-1 game midway through the second. The 35-year-old Bozak has three points in his last six games, accounting for half of his offense in 16 outings overall. He should be expected to continue filling a bottom-six role.