Bozak (concussion) was activated from long-term injured reserve to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bozak revealed that he suffered a concussion after taking a high hit from Golden Knights forward Mark Stone on Jan. 26. The 34-year-old has cleared protocol and is slated to center the third line upon return to the lineup. Bozak isn't expected to rack up points, but he's a strong penalty killer, which should boost a Blues defense that has shown weakness lately.