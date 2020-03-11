Blues' Tyler Bozak: Out against Anaheim
Bozak (personal) didn't make the trip to Anaheim for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bozak's wife is expecting, so he'll miss Wednesday's game at a minimum. The 33-year-old forward could, however, return to the lineup as soon as Friday against San Jose. Another update on his status should surface prior to that contest.
