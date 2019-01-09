Blues' Tyler Bozak: Out against Montreal
Bozak (upper body) skated Wednesday, but he won't be available for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Bozak's presence on the ice Wednesday is definitely a step in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's clash with the Stars for his next opportunity to return to game action. Another update on his status will undoubtedly surface prior to that contest.
