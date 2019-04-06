Bozak (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bozak was involved in a car accident on his way to the rink Saturday. The good news is he seemingly escaped unscathed, but he'll get the night off against the Canucks anyway. The veteran pivot should be good to go for Game 1 of the Blues' first-round playoff series.

