Bozak posted five shots on net over 19:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Bozak tied his season high for shots, and he logged his most playing time since Dec. 10. The 33-year-old has adjusted well to life as a winger since 20-year-old Robert Thomas is a better fit at third-line center, and Bozak still contributes on the power play and penalty kill. He has 11 goals and 24 points over 50 games.