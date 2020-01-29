Blues' Tyler Bozak: Peppers net in win
Bozak posted five shots on net over 19:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
Bozak tied his season high for shots, and he logged his most playing time since Dec. 10. The 33-year-old has adjusted well to life as a winger since 20-year-old Robert Thomas is a better fit at third-line center, and Bozak still contributes on the power play and penalty kill. He has 11 goals and 24 points over 50 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.