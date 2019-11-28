Blues' Tyler Bozak: Posts rare multi-point outing
Bozak registered a pair of even-strength assists during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.
Two secondary assists give Bozak eight on the year to go along with two goals. Sitting at 10 points through 26 games, Bozak's points-per-game average (0.38) leaves a lot to be desired, and he remains a risky play in fantasy most nights. Up next is a road game in Dallas on Friday. Bozak failed to record a point in the two teams' only other meeting this season.
