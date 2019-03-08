Bozak lit the lamp in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

He reeled in a rebound late in the second period and sent a wrister which beat Jonathan Quick's blocker to put the Blues up 2-0. His offensive production has heated up lately with four goals and six helpers over the last 10 games. A major factor of his success is getting bumped up to the second line since Brayden Schenn is working with the top unit. The first line is rocking, so Bozak likely won't be moved from his current role for the foreseeable future.