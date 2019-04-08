Blues' Tyler Bozak: Practicing without limitations
Coach Craig Berube said Bozak (undisclosed) looked fine after practicing at full speed Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Bozak sat out of the season finale as a precautionary measure after getting in a car accident on the way to the stadium. This doesn't appear to be a lingering issue as Bozak took line rushes in practice with the third line. The situation will be monitored, but Bozak is expected to play in Game 1 versus the Jets on Wednesday.
