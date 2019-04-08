Coach Craig Berube said Bozak (undisclosed) looked fine after practicing at full speed Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bozak sat out of the season finale as a precautionary measure after getting in a car accident on the way to the stadium. This doesn't appear to be a lingering issue as Bozak took line rushes in practice with the third line. The situation will be monitored, but Bozak is expected to play in Game 1 versus the Jets on Wednesday.