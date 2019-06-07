Blues' Tyler Bozak: Provides helper
Bozak produced an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Bozak's helper came on David Perron's game-winning goal in the third period. The center has five goals and eight assists in 24 postseason contests, contributing solidly from the third line.
