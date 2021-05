Bozak notched two assists, one while shorthanded, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Bozak set up goals by Ryan O'Reilly and Jaden Schwartz in the contest. A move up to the second-line center role has worked well for Bozak, who has picked up 13 points in his last 15 outings. The 35-year-old has 16 points, 32 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 28 appearances overall.