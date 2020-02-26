Blues' Tyler Bozak: Quiet night in high-scoring tilt
Bozak (lower body) was minus-1 and failed to register a shot on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Chicago.
It was the first game back for Bozak after missing the previous two with his injury. He received 12:31 of ice time and was unable to find the scoresheet. Bozak has just one goal and two assists over his last 15 games. The 33-year-old is a fine role player for the Blues but has made a limited fantasy contribution with 27 points in 61 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.