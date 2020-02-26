Bozak (lower body) was minus-1 and failed to register a shot on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Chicago.

It was the first game back for Bozak after missing the previous two with his injury. He received 12:31 of ice time and was unable to find the scoresheet. Bozak has just one goal and two assists over his last 15 games. The 33-year-old is a fine role player for the Blues but has made a limited fantasy contribution with 27 points in 61 games.