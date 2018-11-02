Blues' Tyler Bozak: Rare two-point effort
Bozak recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 home win over the Golden Knights.
Seven Blues skaters have more points than Bozak's six-spot through 11 games this season, but the veteran pivot is winning 56.13 percent of his faceoffs to give him more "real life" appeal at this juncture.
