Bozak notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Bozak helped out on the first of Mike Hoffman's two tallies in the game. The 35-year-old Bozak saw 16:38 of ice time Saturday -- he's seen an increased role lately with 15 or more minutes in each of the last four games. The center has four points in that span, and he's up to seven points through 17 contests overall.