Blues' Tyler Bozak: Records three helpers
Bozak posted three assists, including one on the power play, in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
Missing some games this season hurt, but Bozak still needs to have a tremendous final couple weeks to reach 30 assists for the third straight season. Still, because of his goal-scoring, Bozak is averaging about the same amount of points per game as last season. Bozak has 11 goals and 33 points over 64 games in 2018-19.
