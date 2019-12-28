Bozak tallied two goals on five shots, including one on the power play, in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Friday.

His shooting percentage is almost 3.0 percent higher than last season's, but that mark was unusually low, so if Bozak continues to post this many shots, he has a chance to maintain his goal pace. He has seven goals and 17 points in 38 games this season, including four in the past five games. Bozak has four multi-point games this season too.