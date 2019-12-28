Blues' Tyler Bozak: Registers pair of goals
Bozak tallied two goals on five shots, including one on the power play, in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Friday.
His shooting percentage is almost 3.0 percent higher than last season's, but that mark was unusually low, so if Bozak continues to post this many shots, he has a chance to maintain his goal pace. He has seven goals and 17 points in 38 games this season, including four in the past five games. Bozak also has four multi-point games this season.
More News
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Slotting back in Saturday•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Tallies twice in milestone game•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Scores last goal of Monday's win•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Posts rare multi-point outing•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.