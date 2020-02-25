Bozak (lower body) will play versus Chicago on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports,

Bozak returns to the lineup following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. In his previous four games prior to getting hurt, the center notched two points, eight shots and a pair of hits while averaging 13:59 of ice time. With the 33-year-old good to go, he should not only retake his spot on the third line but also link up with the No. 2 power-play unit.