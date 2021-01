Bozak is dealing with an upper-body injury and won't be available versus Vegas on Thursday.

In seven games this season, Bozak has managed a mere two shots, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he has yet to score a goal. The natural center has registered two assists, two hits and five blocks while averaging 13:16 of ice time in those contests. Sammy Blais looks to move into a third-line role with Bozak on the shelf.