Bozak notched a goal in his first game back from injury against the Ducks on Wednesday.

Bozak -- who missed the previous nine games due to a concussion -- picked up right where he left off, as he has eight points in his previous 11 contests. The center slotted into a second-line role with Alexander Steen and Jaden Schwartz and should continue to see top-six minutes the rest of the way.