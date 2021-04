Bozak scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bozak was the only Blue to solved Vegas goalie Robin Lehner in the lopsided contest. The 35-year-old Bozak has been limited to 14 games this season due to an upper-body injury. He has four points, 17 shots on net and 12 hits in 2020-21, mainly in a bottom-six role.