Blues' Tyler Bozak: Scores second goal

Bozak scored a goal during Saturday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

Bozak's goal was just the second of the year and his first in nearly two weeks. The center did take five shots in the game, the second highest total on the team. If he can continue to assault the net at a higher rate, it's possible Bozak's goal output could increase in the near future.

