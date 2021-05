Bozak scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

The Blues unsuccessfully challenged the Avalanche's third goal for goaltender interference, leading to a minor penalty. Nine seconds later, Bozak scored to cut the deficit to 3-1, but that was as close as the Blues got. The 35-year-old has two points, four shots on net and four hits through three playoff contests.