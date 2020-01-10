Bozak scored a goal and had two assists with three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Bozak got the game-winning goal when he staked St. Louis to a 2-0 lead in the latter stages of the first period. It was his 10th goal of the season and his fifth in the last seven games. Bozak also set up a pair of goals for his first three-point performance of the season. The veteran center has 23 points in 44 games this year.