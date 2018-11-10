Blues' Tyler Bozak: Second straight two-point game
Bozak collected two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Bozak found Jaden Schwartz in the slot for the team's third goal, and his second helper came on a pass through traffic to Alexander Steen to seal the game in the third period. After a slow start with just two points in the first eight games, Bozak has grown into his role and registered two goals and six assists in the last six outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...