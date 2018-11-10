Bozak collected two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Bozak found Jaden Schwartz in the slot for the team's third goal, and his second helper came on a pass through traffic to Alexander Steen to seal the game in the third period. After a slow start with just two points in the first eight games, Bozak has grown into his role and registered two goals and six assists in the last six outings.