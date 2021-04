Bozak registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Bozak showed solid chemistry with Jaden Schwartz, who converted on a pair of his passes Thursday. The 35-year-old Bozak has 11 points, 25 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 20 contests. With Robert Thomas (shoulder) nearing a return, Bozak could be shuffled back into a bottom-six role in the near future.