Bozak had an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Bozak set up Jordan Kyrou for what wound up being the game-winning tally. In 2019-20, Bozak missed the 30-point mark by a point for his lowest scoring output since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign. At 34 years old, Bozak's days of exceeding a 0.5 point-per-game pace are probably done, but he can still be a decent depth scorer in a third-line role for the Blues.