Blues' Tyler Bozak: Sets up score
Bozak dished out an assist during 15:38 TOI in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
The Blues entered the third period trailing by a goal, but Bozak's feed to Sammy Blais helped tie the game 3-3. Ryan O'Reilly helped finish off the Wild in the extra frame. Bozak has six assists this year but hasn't lit the lamp himself, and he's only hit the net 21 times in 15 games.
