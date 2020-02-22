Bozak (lower body) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bozak suffered the injury Thursday against the Coyotes. He'll miss at least one game. Per Korac, Bozak will be reevaluated Saturday. In his absence, Oskar Sundqvist will move up to the third line and MacKenzie MacEachern will enter the lineup.