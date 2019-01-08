Blues' Tyler Bozak: Slated to sit Tuesday
Bozak (upper body) is projected to sit out Tuesday's game against the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's unclear exactly how bad Bozak's upper-body issue is, but he will miss at least one more game Tuesday as he continues on the recovery trail. Joel Edmundson will presumably draw into the lineup again for the Blues, while Bozak will turn his sights toward a Thursday return versus the Canadiens.
