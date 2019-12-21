Blues' Tyler Bozak: Slotting back in Saturday
Bozak (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Before being a late scratch for Wednesday's win over the Oilers, Bozak was heating up with two goals and two assists over the previous four games. The 33-year-old will return to his third-line role alongside Robert Thomas.
