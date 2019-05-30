Blues' Tyler Bozak: Snags assist
Bozak garnered an assist in Wednesday's Game 2 victory over Boston.
While he may not be scoring every night, Bozak has managed to quitely rack up 11 points in 21 postseason contests, including a goal and an assist on the power play. The center figures to continue anchoring the Blues' third line and will have plenty of opportunities to write his name on the scoresheet. Bozak should be a solid value option the remainder of the Stanley Cup Finals.
