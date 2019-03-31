Blues' Tyler Bozak: Snaps 10-game goal drought
Bozak scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
It was Bozak's first goal in 11 games, although he does have seven points in his last eight games. With 12 goals and 36 points, Bozak hasn't delivered much offense in his first season in St. Louis. It's not going to get better for the 33-year-old; the decline is real. Use him if you're truly desperate.
