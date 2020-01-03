Blues' Tyler Bozak: Stays hot with assist
Bozak produced an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Bozak had the secondary helper on the first of two Robert Thomas goals in the game. Over his last 10 games, Bozak has managed five goals and three helpers with a plus-5 rating. The 33-year-old has 19 points and 61 shots on goal through 41 contests this season.
