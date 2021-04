Bozak scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Bozak intercepted the puck and rushed on a breakaway to give the Blues a 2-0 lead at 7:34 of the second period. The 35-year-old center finished April with an impressive 10 points in 13 outings. He's at four goals, 13 points, 30 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests overall.