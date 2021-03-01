Bozak (upper body) is traveling with the team but hasn't joined practice as of Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bozak was apparently skating on his own last week, but he hasn't been cleared to return to team practices yet. However, the fact that he's traveling with the team bodes well for his chances to return during this road trip, which extends through a March 8 matchup versus the Sharks. The Blues could desperately use Bozak back in the lineup, as they're also playing without centers Robert Thomas (thumb), Ivan Barbashev (ankle) and Jacob De La Rose (lower body). Once Bozak is given the green light, he should immediately return to the third-line center role.