Blues' Tyler Bozak: Suffers upper-body injury
Bozak is dealing with an upper-body issue that will keep him out of action versus the Flyers on Monday.
The team didn't provide any additional details on Bozak's status, so he should probably be considered day-to-day at this point. With the Blues playing a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against St. Louis and Dallas, respectively, the center may miss both contests due to his injury. In the meantime, Joel Edmundson will suit up, giving the team seven defensemen Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...