Bozak is dealing with an upper-body issue that will keep him out of action versus the Flyers on Monday.

The team didn't provide any additional details on Bozak's status, so he should probably be considered day-to-day at this point. With the Blues playing a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against St. Louis and Dallas, respectively, the center may miss both contests due to his injury. In the meantime, Joel Edmundson will suit up, giving the team seven defensemen Monday.