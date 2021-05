Bozak notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

The helper on Brayden Schenn's third-period tally was Bozak's first point in two playoff contests this year. The 35-year-old finished the regular season strong with 14 points in his last 19 appearances. Bozak has centered the second line to begin the playoffs, a role that could give him more opportunities on offense.